Flames honour assistant GM Chris Snow with touching pregame tribute

Things were quite emotional at the Saddledome last night before puck drop between the Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers.

Prior to the national anthem being sung, the Flames put together a very touching video tribute for their assistant general manager, Chris Snow, who is currently on life support after suffering a cardiac arrest and a brain injury earlier this week.

Chris has become a well-known figure in the hockey world in recent years, as he has had a lengthy battle with ALS, which he was diagnosed with in 2019. Despite being dealt a tough hand, he continued to do his job and, as general manager Craig Conroy said days ago, never once complained about his situation.

While the video put together for Chris ahead of last night’s game was phenomenally done, what made things really emotional was what transpired once the video came to an end. Instead of the usual moment of silence, those in attendance were asked to give a lengthy round of applause for Chris. Fans wound up clapping for nearly a minute straight, and only got louder as time went on.

We love you Snowy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VICIR3r6rb — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) September 30, 2023

It was a beautiful and well-deserved moment for a man who has inspired so many with his brave fight. The proof of how many Chris has inspired can be found by taking a look at the GoFundMe page a family friend of the Snow’s started only days ago. Despite it being new, there have already been over 1800 donations totalling north of US$129,000. Those wishing to donate in order to support Chris’ family can do so by clicking the link here.