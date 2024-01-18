Flames call up 6-foot-8 winger from Wranglers to replace Duehr

The Calgary Flames have called up forward Adam Klapka from the AHL.

This move comes less than 24 hours after it was announced that Walker Duehr had been placed on waivers to be re-assigned to the Calgary Wranglers.

Klapka was one of three prospects I recently suggested could get a look with the Flames. The 6-foot-8, 235-pound winger obviously brings plenty of size and intimidation, but there is much more to his game than just that.

When the Flames signed Klapka as an undrafted free agent during the 2022 offseason, fans weren’t sure what to expect. His size stood out when running a quick google search, but his 18 points in 44 games playing for Bílí Tygři Liberec in Czechia’s top league didn’t seem to suggest he had much of an NHL future. That opinion has since changed drastically.

Klapka had a successful 2022-23 season with the Wranglers. He didn’t light the league up in terms of scoring, but gave his team solid secondary offence with 12 goals and 25 points in 60 games. He also quickly proved that he wasn’t afraid to use his size to his advantage, as his ability to outmuscle his opponents along the boards made him a very difficult player to go up against.

While his rookie season with the Wranglers was impressive, it was just the beginning for the 23-year-old. Klapka has taken a major step forward in 2023-24, scoring 10 goals and 21 points through 33 games. He is third amongst the Wranglers in the goals department, while tied with Rory Kerins in points at fourth. The newfound scoring touch has made him an even bigger threat, and will make him all the more intriguing for Flames fans to watch moving forward.

The fact that Klapka was the one to replace Duehr doesn’t come as a major surprise, as they are both big bodies who aren’t afraid to provide physicality. Unfortunately for Duehr, he was struggling to make an impact through the 19 games he suited up for this season, paving the way for Klapka to get this opportunity.