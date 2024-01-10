Three Flames prospects who could see NHL-level playing time this season

Calgary Flames fans have been lucky in getting to see some of the organization’s youth get some opportunities at the NHL level this season.

Up-and-comers such as Matt Coronato, Dustin Wolf, and, more recently, Connor Zary and Martin Pospisil have all been given some games this season, and all figure to be a part of the Flames’ long-term future.

It is no secret that the Flames are looking to continue to add younger pieces soon to help retool their roster. Some of this is expected to come in the form of trades, as pending UFAs such as Elias Lindholm, Chris Tanev, and Noah Hanifin are all likely to be moved ahead of the trade deadline. That said, the Flames have some other young prospects in the pipeline who are waiting for an opportunity and appear ready for it.

Here is a look at a few that could soon get that chance:

Adam Klapka

From the second he was signed, Adam Klapka became one of the more interesting prospects in the Flames pipeline. The fact that he stands at six-foot-eight made him a player to keep an eye on, though it didn’t seem all that likely that he would ever develop into an NHL regular.

Fast forward nearly two years, and it feels like it’s a matter of when, not if, Klapka plays in the NHL. The 23-year-old has been very good for the Calgary Wranglers in the AHL this season, scoring 10 goals and 20 points in 31 games. Though his offence has slowed down in recent weeks, he is still very deserving of a showing with the Flames shortly.

Cole Schwindt

While the Matthew Tkachuk trade may not be working out in the Flames’ favour, there is still some reason to be excited about the deal. One such reason is the play of Cole Schwindt, who was part of the package the Flames received and has been playing quite well with the Wranglers.

Schwindt, who logged three games with the Florida Panthers in 2021-22, isn’t the most offensively gifted player but provides plenty of impact. He is a great pest on the ice, often getting under the skin of his opponents. He is also quite physical and is capable of adding depth scoring. He doesn’t project to be a star talent in the NHL, but does have the potential to become a reliable bottom-six forward.

Ben Jones

Like Schwindt, Ben Jones isn’t expected to ever dominate at the NHL level, but his strong two-way play suggests he too could develop into an impactful bottom-six forward. The 24-year-old is having himself a solid season with the Wranglers with 11 goals and 23 points in 33 games.

Given his ability to play down the middle, Jones is a very intriguing prospect. That said, his age proves he doesn’t have a lot of road left as a prospect, as he could soon veer into the journeyman AHL category. Ideally, the Flames will give him a shot this season to see if he does indeed fit the role as a bottom-six NHLer.