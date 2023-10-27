"We deserved it": Flames booed leaving ice following loss to the Blues

It may only be eight games into the 2023-24 season, but Calgary Flames fans are already fed up.

The Flames have shown little sign of turning things around post-Darryl Sutter era, as last night’s 3-0 loss to the St. Louis Blues resulted in their record falling to 2-5-1 on the year. Perhaps most frustrating of all is the lack of effort that has been shown lately, something head coach Ryan Huska pointed out after last night’s defeat. The fans have clearly noticed that as well and weren’t shy to let the team know how they felt as last night’s game concluded.

The Flames get booed off the ice after a terrible 3-0 loss to the St Louis Blues. pic.twitter.com/ShqBcUBq6L — FlamesNation (@FlamesNation) October 27, 2023



Fans didn’t just show their frustration by booing last night, either. It was quite noticeable to those in Saddledome, as well as those watching from home, how empty the building was compared to normal.

Opening puck drop between the Flames and Blues. pic.twitter.com/lm4tDCloa0 — Mike Gould (@miketgould) October 27, 2023

“They deserved it. I shouldn’t say they, I should say we,” Huska said in regards to the booing. He wasn’t the only one who seemed to think fans were well within their right to do so, as Nikita Zadorov went as far as apologizing to Flames faithful.

As disappointing as this season has started out for the Flames, there is plenty of time for them to turn things around. They will have an opportunity to do that this Sunday, as they are facing an equally struggling Edmonton Oilers team in the Heritage Classic. The Oilers are currently without Connor McDavid and have an even worse 1-5-1 record to begin the year. Perhaps this game will prove to be a jumpstart for one of these teams to straighten things out.