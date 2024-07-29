Flames' Blake Coleman and wife announce birth of baby boy

A fan favourite among Calgary Flames fans became a father of three over the weekend.

Gritty power-forward Blake Coleman took to social media on Sunday to announce that his wife, Jordan, gave birth to a healthy baby boy named Cooper Blake Coleman in the early hours of Friday morning.

“Mom and baby are doing great and to say our girls were excited to welcome him into the world, would be a considerable understatement!” wrote Coleman in an Instagram post. “Welcome to the chaos little buddy.”

The Colemans already have two kids, both girls, with three-year-old Carson born in 2021 and four-year-old Charlie born in 2020. Cooper is the couple’s first baby boy and the first to be born while Blake is a member of the Flames.

It does appear that Cooper was born in Coleman’s home state of Texas, as the photo was geo-tagged as being in Dallas, Texas. The city is just 32 kilometres away from Coleman’s hometown of Plano, Texas.

Blake and Jordan have been married since 2019. Before getting married, Jordan was a cheerleader for the Dallas Cowboys and even did some sideline reporter work for college football for CBS.

Flames fans hope that the newly minted father of three will receive some of that fabled “dad energy” heading into the new season. The 32-year-old has been one of the few bright spots on the team for the last couple of seasons.

Coleman is coming off a career year that saw him hit new highs in goals (30), assists (24) and points (54).

With the team going into a bit of a rebuild for this upcoming season, they will need every ounce of energy they can get out of Coleman if they want to remain competitive.