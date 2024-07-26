The Calgary Flames struggled to put wins together as a team last season, but several individuals had strong years.

Unfortunately, those individual performances, in the eyes of some, went to waste given the team’s struggles. The Flames are expected to struggle once again in 2024-25 as they continue on in their rebuild, while a few individuals who performed very well last season may have trouble replicating that same level of play.

Here’s a look at four Flames that may see some regression this coming season.

Blake Coleman

2023-24 stats: 78 GP, 30 G, 24 A, 54 PTS

Blake Coleman was one of the best stories of the Flames last season. The 32-year-old finished just one goal shy of Yegor Sharangovich for the team lead, while his 54 points trailed only Sharangovich and Nazem Kadri.

Coming into the season, Coleman had never surpassed the 40-point mark, while his career high in goals was 22. A shooting percentage of 15.7%, by far the highest he’s had in his eight NHL seasons, seemed to play a big factor in that. While he should still provide solid secondary scoring, an offensive outburst like last season’s shouldn’t be expected.

MacKenzie Weegar

2023-24 stats: 82 GP, 20 G, 32 A, 52 PTS

Most would agree that MacKenzie Weegar is the best defenceman the Flames have, and he should continue to play as such this coming season. That said, this team has lost a lot of other weapons, which could make it hard for Weegar to produce like he did in 2023-24.

Prior to last season’s 20-goal outburst, Weegar had never reached the double-digit goal total in his career. He seemed to have the hot stick all of last season, and while fans can still expect some great play at both ends from him in 2024-25, another 20-goal campaign feels next to impossible.

Nazem Kadri

2023-24 stats: 82 GP, 29 G, 46 A, 75 PTS

From start to finish, Nazem Kadri was the Flames’ best player last season. The 33-year-old led the team in scoring by a wide margin with 75 points and is expected to be a huge offensive driver once again in 2024-25.

While Kadri may very well lead the Flames in scoring again this coming season, he may struggle to reach the same 75-point total. Just one other time in Kadri’s career has he managed north of 70 points, which came in 2021-22 with the Colorado Avalanche where he had 87. His next highest total is 61, which is more in line with what he has done throughout his 903-game NHL career.

Connor Zary

2023-24 stats: 63 GP, 14 G, 20 A , 34 PTS

All in all, Connor Zary’s rookie season was a successful one. That said, after a great month of November, where he managed 10 points in 13 games, things got a little inconsistent at times, which is to be expected from a player who is just 22 years old.

Zary appears to be well on his way to becoming a very solid NHLer, but the sophomore slump is a real thing for many. Perhaps he finds a way to avoid it, but being a part of a team that is expected to struggle as a whole could make it a tougher season for Zary than some would imagine.