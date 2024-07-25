6 players Flames could sign to a PTO ahead of training camp

The Calgary Flames currently have the lowest cap hit of all 32 NHL teams as we inch closer to the 2024-25 season.

This, of course, is by design, as the Flames have opted for a rebuild and had no reason to target highly sought-after names in this year’s free agent pool. That said, it may not hurt for them to add another player or two on cheap deals.

Many talented players remain without a contract in place. As the days and weeks continue to pass, they will only become more desperate and will become open to the possibility of signing a professional tryout offer (PTO). Here’s a list of six players the Flames could look to add on PTOs between now and training camp.

Filip Zadina

Age: 24

24 Position: RW/LW

RW/LW 2023-24 stats: 72 GP, 13 G, 10 A, 23 PTS (San Jose Sharks)

Filip Zadina’s career has been far more disappointing than anyone had imagined to this point. The sixth-overall selection from 2018 hasn’t lived up to his draft-day potential whatsoever, managing just 41 goals and 91 points through 262 games.

As disappointing as Zadina has been, he still boasts a ton of talent and is relatively young. Bringing him into camp and potentially giving him a short-term deal could turn out to be a dandy decision for the Flames.

Alex Nylander

Age: 26

26 Position: RW/LW/C

RW/LW/C 2023-24 stats: 23 GP, 11 G, 4 A, 15 PTS (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Like Zadina, Alex Nylander has failed to live up to his draft position. The 26-year-old was selected eighth overall in 2016 but has logged just 121 games at the NHL level.

That said, it’s a bit surprising to see that Nylander hasn’t received a contract given how well he performed in a short stint to close out the 2023-24 season with the Blue Jackets. Should he remain unsigned, he’s a player that would make sense for the Flames to bring in on a PTO.

Kailer Yamamoto

Age: 25

25 Position: RW

RW 2023-24 stats: 59 GP, 8 G, 8 A, 16 PTS (Seattle Kraken)

Though his past two seasons haven’t been great, Kailer Yamamoto has shown the ability to produce offence at the NHL level. The 25-year-old managed 26 points in 27 games with the Edmonton Oilers during the 2019-20 season, and scored 20 goals in 2021-22.

Despite Yamamoto’s small frame at 5-foot-8, 153 pounds, he provides a scrappy style of play that allows for him to be effective, even when pucks aren’t going in the net. Like the two above, he’s relatively young, and a former first-round pick. Seeing if he still has any untapped potential wouldn’t be a bad call for the rebuilding Flames.

Kevin Labanc

Age: 28

28 Position: RW/LW

RW/LW 2023-24 stats: 46 GP, 2 G, 7 A, 9 PTS (Sharks)

There is no denying that Kevin Labanc is an extremely frustrating player due to his inconsistencies, but he’s also quite skilled. The 28-year-old is coming off of a horrendous 2023-24 season, but managed a respectable 15 goals and 33 points in 72 games the year prior.

Labanc has two seasons in his NHL career with 40 or more points. This is the type of player the Flames could look to bring to camp and then potentially sign to a one-year deal in hopes of flipping him at the trade deadline for a draft pick.

Tyson Barrie

Age: 32

32 Position: D

D 2023-24 stats: 41 GP, 1 G, 14 A, 15 PTS (Nashville Predators)

It’s somewhat puzzling that Tyson Barrie hasn’t signed a contract yet. Yes, he is coming off of a tough season with the Nashville Predators, but he’s a defenceman who has proven to be a great asset on the power play throughout his entire 809-game career.

The reason that Barrie is so low on this list is the fact that he may not have any interest in signing a PTO. He’s made nearly $50 million in his career and may be more content to sit at home and continue waiting for a real contract offer. If he gets to the point that he still wants to play and is desperate enough to sign a PTO, however, the Flames should be all over it.

Alexander Barabanov

Age: 30

30 Position: RW/LW

RW/LW 2023-24 stats: 46 GP, 4 G, 9 A, 13 PTS (Sharks)

Yes, I know, former Sharks players are dominating this list, and Alexander Barabanov, like Labanc, is coming off of a horrendous season. That was the case for almost everyone in San Jose, however, as the team finished with a league-worst 19-54-9 record.

Barabanov is a skilled, middle-six forward who could help add some offence to the Flames. Just a season prior, he managed 15 goals and 47 points in 68 games. He too is a player that could be moved for a future asset at next year’s trade deadline should he produce to the level he’s shown he’s capable of in the past.