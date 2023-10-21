Calgary Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson could be facing a suspension.

Late in last night’s game between the Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets, Andersson stepped up and levelled Patrik Laine with a hit. It appeared that the Swedish defenceman left the ice before contact was made while also making clear contact with the head of Laine.

This morning, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety confirmed what many were expecting, as they tweeted that Andersson will indeed have a hearing later this afternoon for the hit.

“Calgary’s Rasmus Andersson will have a hearing today for Elbowing/Charging Columbus’ Patrik Laine,” they wrote.

Laine appeared woozy after the hit and is expected to miss some time, as he did not travel with the Blue Jackets to Minnesota for their game versus the Wild tonight. Losing the 25-year-old for any significant period would be a considerable blow for the Blue Jackets, who rely heavily on the Finnish sniper for offence. Through four games on the season, he has scored a goal and added a lone assist.

While the Blue Jackets were able to defeat the Flames by a 3-1 final, there was quite a bit of anger coming from their dressing room postgame due to the Andersson hit. Former Flame Johnny Gaudreau seemed to suggest Andersson may have to answer the bell the next time these two teams play.

“I mean, there’s two seconds left in the game,” Gaudreau said. “I feel bad for Patty; it’s a hard hit. There was a penalty on it, so obviously, it was a bad hit. I just think it’s a little unnecessary. We play them again, so I’m sure someone will try to even it out. I don’t know, not my department.”

The next time these two teams meet will be on January 25. Mark your calendars, hockey fans.