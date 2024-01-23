The Calgary Flames organization has learned what a toll mental health can take on players.

Oliver Kylington, who recently rejoined the team, sat out the entire 2022-23 season due to mental health struggles. Days ago, the Flames announced that Dillon Dube stepped away to seek help from mental health professionals. While their respective issues are and will remain private, defenceman Rasmus Andersson believes it is a good reminder for fans to think twice before attacking players on social media.

“It sucks to see first Oliver and now Dillon. You’ve got to try and support them any way you can,” Andersson said during a scrum this morning. “I think if you’re struggling on the ice or off the ice, I think it’s a good wakeup call for a lot of Twitter monsters out there too, that we’re humans too. Maybe think before you write. That comes with being a professional athlete, but it’s never easy seeing someone struggle and then reading about it too. It sucks.”

Dube has certainly taken a lot of heat for his play to this point in the season. After recording a career-high 45 points in 2022-23, the 25-year-old had just three goals and seven points in 43 games prior to stepping away to seek help. As frustrating as his play was to fans, Andersson’s message serves as a great reminder that these players are all human beings.

In Dube’s absence, the Flames announced this morning that they have called up centreman Cole Schwindt from the Calgary Wranglers. The 22-year-old, who was part of the package acquired from the Florida Panthers in the Matthew Tkachuk deal, has eight goals and 20 points through 37 AHL games this season. He is expected to centre the fourth line tonight as the Flames prepare to take on the St. Louis Blues. Puck drop is set for 7 pm MT.