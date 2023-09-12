"We're still talking about a few names": Flames considering adding player on PTO for training camp

The Calgary Flames 2023-24 season will soon get underway, though first will be training camp to see who can make the final roster.

Shortly after being hired, general manager Craig Conroy made it clear that, unlike past regimes in Calgary, he wanted to give young players in the organization a real opportunity to make the team. While that is still his main goal, he did admit on Tuesday that he is considering signing a player or two to a professional tryout offer (PTO).

“We haven’t brought in any PTOs yet,” Conroy said. “We’re still talking about a few names because you’re always looking to add a little depth, but we also want to give these guys an opportunity to make a team. When they can see that, it’s going to make it that much more competitive.”

The Flames have several young players looking to earn a spot out of training camp, the most notable being Jakob Pelletier, Matt Coronato, Connor Zary, and Dustin Wolf.

While Conroy didn’t give any secrets about who the Flames have been discussing as a potential player to bring in on a PTO, many talented individuals remain up for grabs. Guys like Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Josh Bailey, Phil Kessel, Jesse Puljujarvi, Nick Ritchie, and Ethan Bear all remain without a contract, though the first two mentioned have stated they are taking at least a little bit of time off.

If the Flames were to add someone on a PTO, it seems more likely that it would be a forward, given that they already have an abundance of defencemen. Given Conroy’s comments when first hired about not wanting to have an aging veteran keep younger players out of the lineup, it seems likely that if they were to give someone an opportunity, it would be a player who they believe still has plenty to offer and could be a potential option for not only this season but others as well.