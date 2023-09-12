Flames announce individual player award winners from 2022-23 season

The Calgary Flames have announced their individual player award winners from the 2022-23 season.

Though the past season was one that many Flames fans and players would like to forget, there were some on the roster that were deserving of some recognition.

One of those individuals is Mikael Backlund, who was announced as the recipient of the Harley Hotchkiss Award, given to the player selected as the Flames’ MVP. The 34-year-old scored 19 goals while putting up a career-high 56 points in 82 games.

Taking home the Clayton H. Riddell Award, given to the defenceman who demonstrates the greatest all-around ability, is Rasmus Andersson. The 26-year-old had himself another solid season at both ends of the ice, particularly offensively where he scored a career-high 11 goals, while also notching 49 points in 79 outings.

Blake Coleman has been named the winner of the J.R. Bud McCaig Award. This award is given to the Flames player who constantly displays respect, courtesy, and compassion for all individuals both in professional and everyday life. Since signing a six-year, $29.4 million deal during the 2021 offseason, Coleman has been recognized often for his friendliness and willingness to chat with media no matter the circumstance.

While all three players will certainly be happy to be recognized, you can bet they are far more thrilled to begin the 2023-24 season. After last year’s struggles, they aren’t expected to do much this season, but have the talent on their roster to prove many wrong. Not only are they a talented bunch, but they will likely be a lot more at ease now that they don’t have to deal with Darryl Sutter on a daily basis, something which clearly wore on a lot of the players last season.