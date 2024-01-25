Flames bring forward Walker Duehr right back up from the Wranglers

The Calgary Flames announced this morning that they have recalled forward Walker Duehr from the Calgary Wranglers of the AHL.

Walk this way 🚶‍♂️ The #Flames have recalled Walker Duehr from the @AHLWranglers! pic.twitter.com/a0WThM0RuA — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 25, 2024



Well, that sure didn’t take long. The Flames placed Duehr on waivers just over a week ago, and assigned him to the Wranglers once he had cleared. He suited up for two games with the Wranglers during the short stint, recording one assist.

Prior to being waived, Duehr struggled in what was expected to be his first full season as an NHLer, scoring a goal and four points in 19 games while averaging less than 10 minutes in ice time. The 26-year-old struggled to make an impact in his limited opportunities, and spent plenty of time as a healthy scratch.

Making way for Duehr is that both Adam Ruzicka and Nick DeSimone were placed on waivers yesterday. While we won’t know until 12:00 pm MT as to whether either was claimed, Duehr being recalled suggests they will be re-assigned to the Wranglers should they both clear.

Much like Duehr, Ruzicka struggled immensely this season. The 24-year-old, who many hoped was in line to make a big jump, managed just three goals and nine points in 39 games prior to being placed on waivers. He has skill and a ton of size at 6-foot-4, but has done little to prove that he is a regular at the NHL level. That said, a young and rebuilding team may be willing to give him another opportunity.

The chances of DeSimone being claimed feels rather unlikely. Assuming he clears, he will continue to provide the organization with depth on the back end, and could find his way back up to the Flames this season should they run into injury trouble.