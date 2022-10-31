7 great restaurants and bars for a first date in Calgary

So you swiped right and got a match. Congrats!

First dates can be super exciting, super nerve-racking, or both. It can be hard to find somewhere where both of you can feel at ease and have fun while you start to get to know each other.

We’ve compiled a list of a few different places that you should definitely consider, depending on what kind of mood you’re after for this date.

Enjoy a Candlelit Dinner at Cleaver

Cleaver is a fantastic spot for a first date. We have trialled this more than we care to admit, and although our dates may come and go, one thing holds true — that Cleaver will always provide a romantic table, with a dim, flickering candle, where you and your potential new boo can soak up the ambiance.

The service is always great, with the servers and bartenders making solid recommendations from the food and drink menu. Some of our personal favourites are the sliders (there are eight to choose from, but we recommend the duck), crispy broccolini and chicken skins, the beef tartare, and the fior de latte pizzette. Really, you can’t go wrong.

Their motto is “Come Hungry, Leave Drunk.” We love a guarantee like that. Sometimes your dates don’t end up as they do in the movies, and you really need a few drinks to get through the evening. In that instance, we suggest the Half Cut cocktail, the Basket Case, or the Ghosted. For when the date is going fabulous, and you want something fun and flirty, try the G-Spot (wink, wink), the Cute Hoor, or The Who’s Your Daddy.

Address: 524 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-452-1211

Play Arcade Games at Greta Bar

Keep the games out of your DMs, and head to Greta Bar to play some actual, fun games!

What better way to test out a new date, than with a bit of friendly competition? Greta Bar has over 50 arcade games for you to try out, from Donkey Kong to Pop-A-Shot Basketball.

Playing arcade games is also great because it can help relieve some of those first-date nerves by allowing you both to focus on the game in front of you instead. We think you can tell a lot about a person by the way that they react when playing intense games.

Grab some late-night snacks from their food truck, and some booze to help you fuel up to take the W.

Address: 213 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-984-6405

Enjoy A Pitcher of Margarita at Gringo Street

We love Gringo Street because it doubles as a unique, romantic restaurant, but is still also still super fun and energetic. The vibe is king and the cocktails are ace. Their menu is affordable and delicious.

Their margaritas are even better, and there are so many to choose from! Order their Spicy Mango to kick start the evening, then head onto their Coconut Mint, or their Strawberry Rosemary. They offer pitchers too for between $25 and $48. Happy hour goes for literal hours… between 11 am and 6 pm margaritas are 50% off.

Address: 524 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-747-1411

Enjoy Jazz or a Burlesque Show at Betty Lou’s Library

If you’re into mystery, vintage velvet, and sweet tunes, then perhaps Betty Lou’s has what you seek. You’ll journey back to the prohibition era as you pick up the phone and present the password that allows you to walk through the hidden door.

Inside, there are chandeliers glowing, drinks flowing, and music playing. Their jazz nights are only on Thursdays, where you’ll have a front-row seat to the Redline Trio. Soulful saxophone, trumpet, piano, and double bass will envelop you and your date.

If you’re feeling more risqué, book in to experience their burlesque show, The Pinheruppers, who will provide a memorable evening showcasing the art of the tease.

Doors open at 5 pm, and tickets will set you back $15. It’s best to book in advance, and they’ll email you before your reservation with the password to get through the front door.

To find the elusive Betty Lou’s, look for the glowing red lamp outside of the Devenish Building.

Address: The Devenish Building, 908 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-454-4774

Go Bowling at National on 1oth

A bowling alley is a unique setting for a first date. Much like going to a bar-cade, heading to National on 10th’s bowling alley will get those competitive juices flowing. It’s another perfect place to see if your new date is hyper-competitive. There is a playful energy that comes out when you’re competing to win at a game that not many people are very good at.

There is less pressure, lots of room for ball jokes, and plenty of drinks and food to snack on. National’s bowling alley is also super affordable, so if you’re not in a position to splurge, then this could be your go-to.

Address: 341 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-474-2739

Play Board Games at The Hexagon Cafe

The Hexagon Cafe is our go-to for board game locations. There’s something about it that is just really wholesome and kind. It would be kind of awkward if someone invited you over for board games for a first date, but actually going to a late-night location that serves food and drinks to play them, that’s just cute.

The Hexagon Cafe boasts over 1000 games, at both their Calgary and Edmonton locations. When you arrive, you’ll check in with the host, order at your table, pick a game, and then pay at the end. It only costs $4 per hour, per person!

Board games are cool too because no matter where you’re from it’s something that many of us have in common. You can trade family tales (or war stories) from when you used to play them as a child.

Address: #200, 1140 Kensington Road NW, Calgary

Phone: 403-209-2881

Go Ice Skating at Olympic Plaza (bonus)

Not a restaurant or bar, but when sweet treats are involved (aka hot chocolate), we’d say it counts.

Olympic Plaza is fun for all ages and abilities. Even if you’re not a great skater, that’s okay. It’s a good place to laugh, and break the ice… (lame pun intended), as you both wobble around the place. And it’s the perfect excuse to hold hands.

What could be more romantic than getting a hot chocolate and skating around under the twinkling lights? Answer? Not a lot. It’s low-key cliche, like something out of a Hallmark movie, and we love it.

Obviously, this is only open in the wintertime, so make sure you check the website for when it opens up again, but it will be very soon!

Address: 228 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

Wherever you end up Calgary peeps, we hope you have fun, and stay safe! Happy dating!