Serious star power: Here's what's filming in Alberta this May

Have you spotted the cameras rolling in Alberta recently?

Let’s admit it, it’s pretty cool when Hollywood comes to your hometown — catching glimpses of all the action, cast and crew hard at work, and maybe a few possible celebrity sightings! What’s not to love?

From returning series like Heartland to new films like The Order setting up shop, here is everything you need to know about what’s filming in Alberta right now.

You might also like: A new movie starring Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult is set to be filmed in Alberta

A western drama TV series is going to be filmed in Calgary soon

These are the best and worst Calgary neighbourhoods to buy real estate

Heartland — Season 17

Heartland is currently filming for another season in Alberta this May. Starring Amber Marshall, the Canadian drama series is based on the book series by Lauren Brooke and is set on an Alberta family ranch. Actually, rumour has it that the series is mostly filmed at a private ranch located west of Millarville.

Heartland has been filming in the area since 2007 and season 17 is expected to be on location until the end of August. The series is known for being one of the longest-running Canadian programs in history.

Billy the Kid begins filming in Alberta this spring for its second season. Production will take take place in Calgary and the surrounding areas from May 23 through to September.

The Western series was created by Michael Hirst and is based around the infamous American outlaw known as “Billy the Kid.” It stars Tom Blyth, Daniel Webber, Eileen O’Higgins, Sean Owen Roberts, and Dakota Daulby, to name a few. It appears most of the cast will be returning for season two, so expect even more drama and action!

New feature film The Order is on location in the Calgary area this May. Based on the book The Silent Brotherhood by Kevin Flynn and Gary Gerhardt, the crime thriller brings big names like Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult to town — so be on the lookout!

The plotline for The Order will be about one of the most dangerous white supremacy groups in America, with Hoult playing the leader and Law starring as an FBI agent. Filming is underway in the city until the end of June.