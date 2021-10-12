Field of Screams returns to Calgary with six haunted houses this month

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

Prepare to be really, really, really scared this month.

Cobb’s Adventure Park is bringing Field of Screams to Calgary starting this week.

On October 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, and 30, Cobb’s Adventure Park will feature six different haunted houses and a long list of spooky activities.

You might also like: Visit a haunted underground mall parkade near Calgary this month

Drive through a Tunnel of Terror in Calgary this Halloween

5 Calgary pumpkin patches to get your perfect Jack-O-Lantern

There’ll be blacklight mini golf, archery tag, giant puzzles, a tractor ride, pedal carts, and a bonfire. From 6 to 7 pm, there will also be a kangaroo petting zoo to get some animal cuddles in before you scare yourself silly.

Those hoping for a good fright will get their fix at the six haunted houses, including Buried Alive, Hill House, Mad House, Scary Tales, Aliens, and Death Trap.

And, if the ghouls don’t steal your appetite, you’ll also be able to grab a wide range of snacks, including ice cream, mini donuts, and food truck eats. There will also be a candy store to get your fill of sugary Halloween treats.

The event runs from 6 to 10 pm on Fridays and Saturdays until Halloween, and tickets are now available for the Field of Screams for $26.

When: Fridays and Saturdays from October 15 to 30

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Cobb’s Adventure Park (1500 84th Street NE, Calgary)

Tickets: Available online for $26

With files from Chandler Walter