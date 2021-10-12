Visit a haunted underground mall parkade near Calgary this month

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

Underground parkades are a little eerie at the best of times, but Haunted Calgary is taking the spooky factor up a notch this October.

The production company has set up a walk-through Halloween attraction in the underground parkade at New Horizon Mall, featuring “monsters, ghouls, and oddities” and “macabre beasts” to help scare you silly this month.

The mall is located in Balzac, less than a 20-minute drive from downtown Calgary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haunted Calgary Productions (@hauntedcalgary)

This handcrafted experience in the “Museum of the Macabre” parkade boasts approximately 6,000 square feet of horrors designed to up the scare factor of Calgary’s Halloween offerings.

For the kids (or those who spook a little more easily), there are “low scare” sessions on Saturday afternoons, during which the lights are brighter and actors don’t jump out, but props still have a creepy tone, with some gore.

You might also like: Beyond Van Gogh extends its immersive exhibit in Calgary for a second time

Drive through a Tunnel of Terror in Calgary this Halloween

The ultimate Halloween movie list to scare your pants off all month

The haunted museum runs Fridays and Saturdays throughout the month of October, with several time slots open each day.

Tickets are available now starting at $10, and you’re going to want to grab yours soon, because Haunted Calgary events are known to sell out quickly!

Haunted Calgary Presents: Museum of the Macabre

When: October 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30

Time: Multiple time slots available; varies by date

Where: New Horizon Mall (260300 Writing Creek Crescent, Balzac)

Cost: Tickets available starting at $10