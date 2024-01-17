Alberta's top 75 employers are hiring and the perks look awesome

If you’re looking to start 2024 right with a new career, you’ll want to take a look at some of Alberta’s top employers.

We looked at Mediacorp’s list of Alberta’s top 75 employers and selected five that are hiring for positions across the province right now.

The list uses eight criteria to evaluate companies: workplace, work atmosphere and social; health, financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement.

So dust off your resume and start applying! Make that move to a career that you’ll thrive in.

PCL Construction

Who: PCL is a group of independent general contracting construction companies in Canada, the United States, Australia and the Caribbean, with headquarters in Edmonton.

Perks: Provides various learning opportunities for employees, including the PCL College of Construction and in-house apprenticeships. Its head office employees are offered free memberships to an onsite fitness centre open to family members and retirees.

Jobs: PCL Construction is hiring for various jobs in Alberta right now, including for two construction engineers in the Edmonton area.

PCL Construction is hiring for various jobs in Alberta right now, including for two construction engineers in the Edmonton area. More: Learn more here.

ATCO Group

Who: The ATCO Group is a publicly traded engineering, logistics and energy holding company based in Calgary. ATCO’s subsidiaries include electric utilities, natural gas production and distribution companies, and construction companies.

Perks: A share purchase plan is available to all permanent employees, and year-end bonuses are available for some. Coverage for mental health practitioners of up to $2,250 annually and ongoing employee development, from paid internships and formal mentoring to tuition subsidies.

Jobs: ATCO is hiring for a variety of positions across Alberta, including roles in its skilled trades, camp and food service, and global corporate functions categories.

ATCO is hiring for a variety of positions across Alberta, including roles in its skilled trades, camp and food service, and global corporate functions categories. More: Learn more here.

Alberta Health Services

Who: This centralized agency is the healthcare provider for the entire province of Alberta.

Perks: AHS is an award-winning employer that says it values diversity and inclusion and supports its staff.

Jobs: There are hundreds of openings for qualified individuals to work as nurses, health technicians, and so much more. Pour through the careers page and find a fit that is right for you.

There are hundreds of openings for qualified individuals to work as nurses, health technicians, and so much more. Pour through the careers page and find a fit that is right for you. More: Learn more here.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation

Who: Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a leading energy transportation and midstream service provider serving North America’s energy industry for over 65 years.

Perks: In-house training initiatives, tuition subsidies for employees, and academic scholarships for children of employees.

Jobs: It's hiring for positions across Alberta right now, from transport network analysts to tradesmen and engineering interns.

It’s hiring for positions across Alberta right now, from transport network analysts to tradesmen and engineering interns. More: Learn more here.

Rümi