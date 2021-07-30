A new market just opened in Calgary’s downtown core, bringing with it a cost-friendly option for shoppers.

Good Neighbour Community Market is being touted as a “pay what you want” thrift store, run completely by volunteers.

Good Neighbour is a new project from Tigerstedt Flea, a pop-up market in Calgary that also helps connect those who want to volunteer with opportunities at local organizations.

“Take what you need, leave what you can, and pay what you want,” states the market’s Instagram page.

All the money raised at the store goes towards stocking the Calgary Community Fridge in Crescent Heights.

Good Neighbour is open for shopping and donation drop-offs each week from 11 am to 6 pm, Thursday to Saturday.

The market accepts freshly cleaned clothing, plastic or reusable bags, non-perishable food items, shoes, books, and plants.

The market launched on July 24 and is located at 149 5th Avenue SE.

Address: 149 5th Avenue SE

