Awesome Alberta: Fall in love with Lundbreck Falls (PHOTOS)

Start making your road trip plans with your family and friends to Lundbreck Falls this autumn to witness the stunning falls for yourself.

Do you love waterfalls but can’t make the trip to Ontario to see Niagara Falls?

No worries, because all you have to do is hop into a car and drive up to Lundbreck Falls.

This place is quieter with fewer tourists — and while they may be a bit smaller, the natural beauty here is still quite majestic.

Where is it?

Lundbreck Falls is located in southwestern Alberta, south of Highway 3, off Range Road, 24B. It’s 25 km northwest of Pincher Creek.

How do you get there?

It’s a bit of a trek to get there from Calgary: the drive is a little over two hours long (it could be longer, depending on traffic, so remember to bring some snacks).

Drive on Deerfoot Trail south and follow AB-2 S to AB-540 W in Cayley for around 40 minutes before turning right onto AB-540 W. After that, drive along AB-22 to Highway 3A for around an hour until you reach Range Road 24B.

Those heading in from Edmonton will need to make the three-hour trip south to Calgary before following the directions provided above.

What’s there?

Not only is the scenery picturesque, but you can also take a nice, refreshing swim in the calmer waters a little further down the river! There are also some sites where you can set up camp and catch some fish.

If that’s not your thing, there are a few spots to lay out a blanket for a nice picnic. If all you’re here for is a shot on the ‘gram, you can always make a short hike up the trail to an observation deck to take it all in.

