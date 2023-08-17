News

A fire broke out at the iconic Fairmont Palliser last night

|
Aug 17 2023, 4:38 pm
A fire broke out at the Fairmont Palliser last night, with videos of smoke billowing out of the building at street level.

Images of the fire circulated on social media, with one showing fire trucks with hoses out in front of the historic downtown building.

 

 

 

“Last night a minor fire occurred in the confines of the hotel basement/Pastry Shop ventilation. Although quickly contained, out of an abundance of caution we evacuated our hotel and Hawthorn restaurant guests. We are grateful there were no injuries, and are pleased to welcome back our guests today. All operations are fully restored and it is business as usual,” says Christine Ball with the Fairmont Palliser.

The Fairmont Palliser opened its doors back in 1914 and boasts more than 400 rooms.

 

