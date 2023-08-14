12 awesome things to do in Calgary this week: August 14 to 18

There’s nothing boring about August this year. With so many things to do in Calgary this month, it’s hard to choose what to do. Whether it’s a weekend or a weekday, there are a ton of events scheduled every day.

Some major old favourites are coming back to Calgary this week, so dust off your cowboy boots for one more night on the town… Country Thunder is back!

Country Thunder

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Country Thunder Music Festival (@countrythunder)

What: Country Thunder is returning to Calgary this Friday, and it’s got an incredible line-up of artists. Big names like Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Jon Pardi will be taking to the stage at Fort Calgary this year.

When: August 18 to 20

Where: Fort Calgary, 750 9th Avenue SE

Price: Tickets start at $100 for single-day tickets and can be purchased online here

Stargazing

What: The Perseids meteor shower peaked over the weekend, but they are still visible until the end of the month.

When: Now until August 24

Where: There are lots of great spots around the city to check out the stars! We recommend heading to Nose Hill Park for a good view inside of the city at 6465 14th Street NW.

Price: FREE

Calgary Zoo Wildscapes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo)

What: This temporary summer attraction features 10 giant topiary statues scattered across the zoo. Enjoy looking for them while you check out the living animals in their different habitats. They’re only up for a few more weeks, so don’t miss your chance to see them!

When: Now until mid-September

Where: Calgary Zoo, 210 St. George’s Drive NE

Price: Included with the price of general admission, which is around $35. Buy your tickets at the zoo or online here.

Global Fest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GlobalFest (@globalfestyyc)

What: Global Fest is getting ready to light up the sky over Calgary again this week. Fireworks from Austria, Italy, Portugal, and Spain will be on show, with a grand finale set for the 26.

When: August 17 to 26

Where: Elliston Park, 1827 68th Street SE

Price: Tickets are $21 for a night and can be purchased here

Block Party at Deerfoot City

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deerfoot City (@destinationdeerfootcity)

What: This vibrant summer pop-up is a great spot to break out your skates and maybe get some cute Instagram pics too. It’s free to skate with your own equipment, but rentals are also available, it’s recommended to sell your own helmet because they’re not always available to rent.

When: June 24 to September 10

Where: Deerfoot City, 901 64th Avenue NE

Price: FREE

Calgary Virtual Job Fair

What: This virtual job fair will give you the opportunity to network with professionals and get feedback from a hiring manager on the spot! No more wondering what the people hiring for that dream job thought of your resume.

When: Tuesday at 11 am

Where: Online

Price: FREE to attend but make sure to register here

Flip the Script Fort Calgary Art Show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort Calgary (@fortcalgary)

What: Fort Calgary got a recent makeover with hundreds of new artworks adorning both floors of the replica barracks. Check out over a hundred incredible artworks by local artists.

When: The exhibit runs until November 9

Where: Fort Calgary, 750 9th Avenue SE

Price: General admission is $10 and can be purchased in person or online here

Heritage Park Music in the Plaza

What: Every Wednesday until the end of August, Heritage Park is offering free music in the Plaza. For a list of performances, click here, and don’t forget your festival chairs!

When: 6 pm every Wednesday until August 30

Where: Heritage Park

Price: FREE

Calgary Police Interpretive Centre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by POLICE INTERPRETIVE CENTRE (@youthlinkyyc)

What: The Calgary Police Interpretive Centre is free to get in and has interactive activities for the whole family and historical artifacts to check out. To learn more, visit their website here.

When: Tuesday to Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Youthlink Calgary Police Interpretive Centre, 5111 47th Street NE

Price: FREE

Summer on 17th Avenue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 17th Ave SW (@17thavesw)

What: Summer on 17th is back again, and it is absolutely packed with free entertainment throughout the summer. With something new scheduled almost every day, it’s bound to keep you entertained. For a full list of events, click here.

When: Now until September 23

Where: 17th Avenue

Price: FREE

Crescent Heights Night Market

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crescent Heights Village BIA (@crescentheightsvillage)

What: The streets of Crescent Heights get a little more vibrant on Wednesday nights. Running until August 30, the night market will offer food, libations and more!

When: August 16 and 30, 4:30 to 8 pm

Where: Centre St & 16 Avenue Northeast

Price: FREE

Glenbow at the Edison

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glenbow Museum (@glenbowmuseum)

What: The satellite location for the Glenbow Museum is free to get in and is constantly offering new and different exhibits to check out. From June 28 to October 15, you can see Gathie Falk’s experimental artworks, which include floating ceramic cabbages. To learn more and stay up to date with current exhibits, click here.

When: Exhibitions are offered year-round

Where: Glenbow at the Edison, 150 9th Avenue SW, 2nd floor