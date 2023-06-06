Extreme Mudfest returns this summer with huge concerts and high-flying action

Canada’s largest mud and music festival is back for its 10th anniversary this summer, and it promises to be a party that’s bigger, better and muddier than ever before.

Extreme Mudfest is taking place in Cold Lake, Alberta, from August 17 to 20, with its signature mix of music, motorsports, and outdoor fun.

This year’s concert lineup is headlined by a trio of legendary Canadian bands, and that’s just the start of what organizers have planned for guests.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Extreme Mudfest • Festival (@extreme_mudfest)

“We are thrilled to bring so much excitement to the 10-year anniversary of Extreme Mudfest in 2023,” said festival organizer Billie-Jo Aasen in a release. “With the addition of motorsports racing, camping, a softball tournament, bull riding, and the Mudrun for charity, there’s something for everyone at this year’s festival.

“We can’t wait to see everyone in Cold Lake this August for four days of music, mud, and adrenaline-fueled fun.”

Extreme Mudfest’s concert series features Juno Award winners Finger Eleven and The Road Hammers, as well as Canada’s top-streamed country group, the James Barker Band. Make sure to also tune in and cheer on your favourites in the Battle of the Bands competition.

Motorsports aficionados can gear up to watch the adrenaline-pumping action of Mega Trucks, Tuff Trucks, Lawn Mower Racing, Mud Drags and Quad Racing. There will also be rodeo-style bull riding throughout the four-day event.

A huge 40-team softball tournament will also be held at Cold Lake, with softball players from all over the country coming together to compete and showcase their athletic abilities.

Extreme Mudfest knows that children of all ages like to get muddy too, which is why guests who are 12 years and under get in for free. There will even be a massive play zone for them to discover. Speaking of getting dirty, make sure you tackle the Extreme Mudrun, a challenging obstacle course that will test your physical and mental strength, all while supporting charity.

And the after-hours party doesn’t stop until 3 am, so challenge your friends to a game of “backstage brew pong” and other old-school activities. A mouth-watering array of local food trucks will also be on-site to make sure you’re fuelled up for the fun.

When: August 17 to 20, 2023

Where: Cold Lake, Alberta

Cost: Various prices, children 12 and under free. VIP Packages are also available. Purchase online