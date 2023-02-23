This latest blast of winter continues to get worse in the city with an extreme cold warning issued for Calgary.

The forecast today has the temperature dipping to -31°C with the wind chill sitting at a soul-crushing -40°C.

On top of that, we are getting even more snow. This comes after a massive dump of snow that reached historic levels earlier this week.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) expects the wind chill to get a bit better during the day but the extreme cold will persist in Calgary until the weekend.

The weather agency warns that extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

ECCC reminds everyone that risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

Watch for cold-related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness, and colour change in fingers and toes.

The best way to combat this if you have to go outside is to cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

ECCC issues extreme cold warnings when very cold temperatures or wind chill create an elevated risk to health such as frostbite and hypothermia.