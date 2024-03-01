NewsTransportationUrbanized

15+ Calgary communities will have photo radar this March

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Mar 1 2024, 5:07 pm
15+ Calgary communities will have photo radar this March
olly theoutlier/Shuttershock

Over 15 communities will be getting photo radar installed this month to reduce collisions across Calgary.

Mobile photo radar will be set up on major roads like Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, Deerfoot Trail and Macleod Trail. In addition, over 15 Calgary neighbourhoods will have photo radars in place:

  • Albert Park
  • Radisson Heights
  • Alyth
  • Bonnybrook
  • Braeside
  • Cedarbrae
  • Coventry Hills
  • Forest Lawn
  • Glendale
  • Killarney
  • Glengarry
  • Montgomery
  • Mount Pleasant
  • Ramsay
  • Renfrew
  • South Calgary
  • West Hillhurst

Community needs were identified through statistical analysis, collisions and citizen concerns.

Around the city, there are also 56 Intersection Safety Camera (ISC) locations, which can catch vehicles running red lights or speeding through green and yellow lights.

Drivers caught speeding 50 km/hr over the speed limit will have to appear before a judge.

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith
+ News
+ Transportation
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop