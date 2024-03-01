15+ Calgary communities will have photo radar this March
Mar 1 2024, 5:07 pm
Over 15 communities will be getting photo radar installed this month to reduce collisions across Calgary.
Mobile photo radar will be set up on major roads like Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, Deerfoot Trail and Macleod Trail. In addition, over 15 Calgary neighbourhoods will have photo radars in place:
- Albert Park
- Radisson Heights
- Alyth
- Bonnybrook
- Braeside
- Cedarbrae
- Coventry Hills
- Forest Lawn
- Glendale
- Killarney
- Glengarry
- Montgomery
- Mount Pleasant
- Ramsay
- Renfrew
- South Calgary
- West Hillhurst
- You might also like:
- The income needed to buy a house in Calgary dropped by thousands this year
- 4 awesome townhouses near Calgary you can buy for under $300K
- This stunning historic $2.5M home for sale in Calgary right now is over 100 years old
Community needs were identified through statistical analysis, collisions and citizen concerns.
Around the city, there are also 56 Intersection Safety Camera (ISC) locations, which can catch vehicles running red lights or speeding through green and yellow lights.
Drivers caught speeding 50 km/hr over the speed limit will have to appear before a judge.