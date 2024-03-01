15+ Calgary communities will have photo radar this March

Over 15 communities will be getting photo radar installed this month to reduce collisions across Calgary.

Mobile photo radar will be set up on major roads like Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, Deerfoot Trail and Macleod Trail. In addition, over 15 Calgary neighbourhoods will have photo radars in place:

Albert Park

Radisson Heights

Alyth

Bonnybrook

Braeside

Cedarbrae

Coventry Hills

Forest Lawn

Glendale

Killarney

Glengarry

Montgomery

Mount Pleasant

Ramsay

Renfrew

South Calgary

West Hillhurst

Community needs were identified through statistical analysis, collisions and citizen concerns.

Around the city, there are also 56 Intersection Safety Camera (ISC) locations, which can catch vehicles running red lights or speeding through green and yellow lights.

Drivers caught speeding 50 km/hr over the speed limit will have to appear before a judge.