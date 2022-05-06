These are five of the most expensive homes for sale in Calgary right now (PHOTOS)

Calgary real estate is on the lower side of expensive compared to other major Canadian cities such as Toronto and Vancouver, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have some extravagant homes on the market.

In our May roundup of some of the most expensive real estate listings in Calgary from Zoocasa, property highlights include wine rooms, home gyms, outdoor kitchens, spa-inspired ensuites, and more.

While these homes may be a little out of the average Calgarian’s budget, they’re still fun to look at. Who knows, you might just find your future dream house!

These are a few of the most expensive homes for sale in Calgary right now.

Living Space: 5,387 sq ft

5,387 sq ft Unique Features: This Mount Royal home features a 14.5-foot vaulted ceiling with a skylight in the entertainment space, a wood-burning fireplace, dual dressing rooms and a jacuzzi tub in the primary suite, crystal chandeliers, an audio system, and an ideal location overlooking peaceful Talon Park.

Other Features: Five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a bright foyer with a 13-foot ceiling, plenty of wall space for displaying art, and high-end appliances in the kitchen.

Living Space: 3,353 sq ft

3,353 sq ft Unique Features: Calling all lovers of the outdoors! This Wildwood property has a professionally landscaped backyard and backs onto the environmental reserve along the Bow River escarpment. Inside, you’ll find a Scandinavian-inspired Denca kitchen with quartz counters, a built-in breakfast nook, island seating, and professional-grade appliances, plus a butler’s pantry, a wood-burning fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room, a media room with a home theatre system, and a wine room.

Other Features: Four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, a gas fire pit in the backyard, a home gym, a gas fireplace, a walk-in closet, and two balconies in the primary suite.

Living Space: 3,072 sq ft

3,072 sq ft Unique Features: Located in St. Andrew’s Heights, this home is a “mini Banff Springs-inspired retreat,” according to the real estate listing. It has plenty of custom built-ins, in-floor radiant heating, and millwork throughout, plus a gourmet kitchen including a copper hood fan, a butler’s pantry with a Viking warming drawer, a wood-burning fireplace, stunning views of downtown Calgary, and a built-in barbecue and kitchenette on the covered upper deck.

Other Features: Four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, a media room, a garage with space to park three vehicles and a tumbled limestone dog wash, and a wet bar on the lower level complete with a custom wine cellar with iron gates, a panelled bar fridge, built-in dishwasher drawers, and its own subzero freezer.

Living Space: 3,833 sq ft

3,833 sq ft Unique Features: This Upper Mount Royal infill home offers a covered patio with heat lamps, a fireplace and a barbecue area with an outdoor kitchen, a central fireplace with a cast limestone mantle, engineered hardwood floors, a wet bar with a wine fridge and its own dishwasher, and a high-end Wolf gas range in the kitchen that has six burners, a griddle, and two ovens.

Other Features: Five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, a professionally landscaped yard, a fully tiled walk-in steam shower and freestanding soaker time in the primary ensuite bathroom, a home gym with rubber flooring, and an elegant open riser staircase.