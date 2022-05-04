Five Calgary homes for sale that are listed at $150,000 or less (PHOTOS)

Good news, YYC house-hunters: you don’t have to break the bank to purchase your own property.

In our May roundup of some of the most affordable real estate listings in Calgary from Zoocasa, homes can be found for sale throughout the city listed at $150,000 or less.

And a lower budget doesn’t necessarily mean that you have to compromise your standards, as property highlights include brick feature walls, sliding barn doors, stainless steel appliances and kitchen upgrades, and more.

If you’re in the market for a new home, take a peek at these affordable Calgary properties for sale.

Listing details:

One bedroom

One bathroom

526 sq ft

Listed by MaxWell Canyon Creek, this Bankview property features an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a custom utensil rack on the wall, a breakfast bar, new paint and light fixtures, engineered hardwood flooring, and a sliding barn door into the bedroom. For those who enjoy the outdoors, the unit also has a nice balcony and a park and tennis courts right across the street.

Listing details:

One bedroom

One bathroom

574 sq ft

This Erin Woods condo offers plenty of upgrades, including a new backsplash, epoxied countertops, and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, fresh paint, laminate and tile flooring, new tub tile, and real brick walls in the living room and primary bedroom. The unit comes with a titled underground parking stall and boasts easy access to Stoney and Deerfoot Trails.

Listing details:

One bedroom

One bathroom

480 sq ft

This condo in Sunalta has stunning scraped hardwood throughout, updated baseboard covers, a spacious living room, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and a good-sized master bedroom. In-suite laundry and a partially covered, titled parking stall add to the desirability of the home.

Listing details:

One bedroom

One bathroom

536 sq ft

Located in Cliff Bungalow/Mission, this property offers vibrant living on 17th Ave, within walking distance of Stampede Park, the Saddledome, and the many shops and restaurants in the area. The unit is in a concrete building (so you know it’s going to be quiet!), and offers sweeping south views and lots of recent upgrades.

Listing details:

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

815 sq ft

This Forest Lawn condo features plenty of space with two bedrooms, a storage room, a built-in closet organizer, and a balcony. There’s also underground heated parking, tile flooring with options for vinyl and laminate to make it your own, and easy access to schools, shopping, transit, and International Avenue.