Five Calgary homes for sale that are listed at $150,000 or less (PHOTOS)
Good news, YYC house-hunters: you don’t have to break the bank to purchase your own property.
In our May roundup of some of the most affordable real estate listings in Calgary from Zoocasa, homes can be found for sale throughout the city listed at $150,000 or less.
And a lower budget doesn’t necessarily mean that you have to compromise your standards, as property highlights include brick feature walls, sliding barn doors, stainless steel appliances and kitchen upgrades, and more.
If you’re in the market for a new home, take a peek at these affordable Calgary properties for sale.
5. $150,000: #6 – 2407 17th Street SW
Listing details:
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- 526 sq ft
Listed by MaxWell Canyon Creek, this Bankview property features an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a custom utensil rack on the wall, a breakfast bar, new paint and light fixtures, engineered hardwood flooring, and a sliding barn door into the bedroom. For those who enjoy the outdoors, the unit also has a nice balcony and a park and tennis courts right across the street.
4. $150,000: #4103 – 73 Erin Woods Court SE
Listing details:
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- 574 sq ft
This Erin Woods condo offers plenty of upgrades, including a new backsplash, epoxied countertops, and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, fresh paint, laminate and tile flooring, new tub tile, and real brick walls in the living room and primary bedroom. The unit comes with a titled underground parking stall and boasts easy access to Stoney and Deerfoot Trails.
3. $142,000: #202 – 1829 11th Avenue SW
Listing details:
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- 480 sq ft
This condo in Sunalta has stunning scraped hardwood throughout, updated baseboard covers, a spacious living room, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and a good-sized master bedroom. In-suite laundry and a partially covered, titled parking stall add to the desirability of the home.
2. $140,000: #740 – 519 17th Avenue SW
Listing details:
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- 536 sq ft
Located in Cliff Bungalow/Mission, this property offers vibrant living on 17th Ave, within walking distance of Stampede Park, the Saddledome, and the many shops and restaurants in the area. The unit is in a concrete building (so you know it’s going to be quiet!), and offers sweeping south views and lots of recent upgrades.
1. $125,000: #209 – 1717 38th Street SE
Listing details:
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 815 sq ft
This Forest Lawn condo features plenty of space with two bedrooms, a storage room, a built-in closet organizer, and a balcony. There’s also underground heated parking, tile flooring with options for vinyl and laminate to make it your own, and easy access to schools, shopping, transit, and International Avenue.