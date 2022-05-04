A home with mountain views is a dream scenario, but on top of that, you can live in Canmore, one of the world’s most loved destinations? We are sold!

Now stack on a life of luxury with the most expensive homes that are on the market right now, according to Zoocasa.

So if you’ve got a couple or a few million bucks just sitting in your bank account begging to be spent, check out these lavishly rustic properties. If not, looking is just as fun.

Living Space: 2,585 square feet

2,585 square feet Unique Features: The top floor holds the open-plan kitchen, a huge wrap-around deck, and towering vaulted ceilings. The main suite has its deck along with a spa-like ensuite.

Living Space: 2,755 square feet

2,755 square feet Unique Features: The log accent home backs right onto a greenspace/wildlife reserve, so you know you are going to be seeing some cool creatures year-round. The home features a vaulted foyer, maple floors and vaulted ceiling finished with fir. Living room has a gas riverstone fireplace, and a huge patio.

Living Space: 3,747 square feet

3,747 square feet Unique Features: South-facing views of the Three Sisters to the west side of the Rundle range. The upper level has a large kitchen with custom cabinetry and a kitchen island. The home also has a theatre with full surround sound, a wine grotto and a bar, and the main level has a dazzling custom spiral staircase with detailed rock work.

Living Space: 3,202 square feet

3,202 square feet Unique Features: The great room gives you access to not one but two of the enormous patios in the home, with the top floor holding the main bedroom with a spacious spa-like ensuite and a family room with panoramic views of the Rockies and the Canmore townsite.

