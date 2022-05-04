These are the five most expensive homes for sale in Canmore right now (PHOTOS)
May 4 2022, 4:36 pm
A home with mountain views is a dream scenario, but on top of that, you can live in Canmore, one of the world’s most loved destinations? We are sold!
Now stack on a life of luxury with the most expensive homes that are on the market right now, according to Zoocasa.
So if you’ve got a couple or a few million bucks just sitting in your bank account begging to be spent, check out these lavishly rustic properties. If not, looking is just as fun.
5. $2,278,000: 107 Dygras Gate
- Living Space: 2,585 square feet
- Unique Features: The top floor holds the open-plan kitchen, a huge wrap-around deck, and towering vaulted ceilings. The main suite has its deck along with a spa-like ensuite.
- Other Features: Four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and an attached three-car garage.
4. $2,350,000: 425 Eagle Heights
- Living Space: 2,755 square feet
- Unique Features: The log accent home backs right onto a greenspace/wildlife reserve, so you know you are going to be seeing some cool creatures year-round. The home features a vaulted foyer, maple floors and vaulted ceiling finished with fir. Living room has a gas riverstone fireplace, and a huge patio.
- Other Features: Four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and the five-foot overhang of the roof allow for lots of sunlight but no direct sun to keep the house cool all summer long.
3. $2,790,000: 237 Beachlands Terrace
- Living Space: 3,747 square feet
- Unique Features: South-facing views of the Three Sisters to the west side of the Rundle range. The upper level has a large kitchen with custom cabinetry and a kitchen island. The home also has a theatre with full surround sound, a wine grotto and a bar, and the main level has a dazzling custom spiral staircase with detailed rock work.
- Other Features: Four bedrooms, three bathrooms and an oversized double car garage. The backyard has a large deck with a stone fireplace and views of Lady Macdonald.
2. $3,098,700: 32 Juniper Ridge
- Living Space: 3,202 square feet
- Unique Features: The great room gives you access to not one but two of the enormous patios in the home, with the top floor holding the main bedroom with a spacious spa-like ensuite and a family room with panoramic views of the Rockies and the Canmore townsite.
- Other Features: Three bedrooms, four bathrooms and enough parking for six vehicles with its oversized double car garage, complete with a ski tuning workbench. If you live near the mountains, you’ve got to head out and enjoy them!
1. $3,148,000: 1201 Larch Avenue
- Living Space: 3,812 square feet
- Unique Features: A soaring wood fireplace in the living room, a massive harvest table in the dining area, a home gym, spa with an eight-person clear cedar sauna. The main bedroom upstairs has its own private south deck in the treetops.
- Other Features: Three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a short stroll from both the main street in Canmore and the Bow Valley pathways.