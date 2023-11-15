Calgary Flames fans know all too well that certain players struggle to find their games after switching teams.

Since arriving in Calgary, Jonathan Huberdeau’s play has dropped off dramatically, with no signs of it turning around. The 30-year-old has struggled to provide the offence that this team has missed since Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau departed. As it turns out, however, Gaudreau himself is struggling in his new surroundings.

Gaudreau left the Flames as a free agent during the 2022 offseason, signing a seven-year deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He had a respectable 74 points in his first season with his new team but also had a horrendous plus/minus of -33. In year two, his offensive game is nowhere to be found.

Through 16 games this season, Gaudreau has just one goal and six points. He has nine teammates with more points than him thus far, including another former Flame in Erik Gudbranson, who has seven early in the year. While it is quite the impressive start for the 31-year-old blue liner, it shows just how poorly Gaudreau has been playing.

Much like Huberdeau, Gaudreau’s struggles are greatly affecting his team. There was hope that the Blue Jackets would push for a playoff spot this season after some big acquisitions in the summer. Instead, they are sitting dead last in the Eastern Conference with a 4-8-4 record through 16 games.

Based on his offensive production from last season, there is still reason to believe that Gaudreau will get his game back on track. That said, while his struggles haven’t been as troubling as Huberdeau’s, there is no doubt that Jarmo Kekäläinen and the rest of the Blue Jackets management group were expecting more than they have gotten from Gaudreau thus far.