SportsHockeyOilers

Ex-Calgary mayor trying to make Oilers bandwagon a thing Alberta-wide

Preston Hodgkinson
Preston Hodgkinson
|
May 21 2024, 8:25 pm
Ex-Calgary mayor trying to make Oilers bandwagon a thing Alberta-wide
Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports | Naheed Nenshi/Facebook

Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi is trying to get all of Alberta onto the Edmonton Oilers bandwagon, but it doesn’t make much sense.

After Edmonton eliminated the Vancouver Canucks in Game 7 last night, Nenshi took to social media to proclaim that he was officially on the Edmonton bandwagon and that beating the Canucks was a surefire way to unite Albertans.

But, is it?

There is a mutual hate of the Canucks between Oilers and Calgary Flames fans, but it’s hard to believe that either fanbase would willingly root for the other in a playoff series. Rather, it would be more likely that Flames fans were actively cheering for the Canucks to eliminate their provincial rivals.

A few Calgary fans said as much in the replies to the post.

This is just the latest development in Nenshi’s transformation into an Oilers fan this postseason. The former Calgary mayor decided to announce that he was cheering for the Oilers before Game 5 of the series, which is an odd place to suddenly declare support for a team.

It’s also a vastly different tune than what he was singing when he was in the Calgary mayor’s office. If you go far enough back into Nenshi’s profile, you’ll find a few posts poking fun at the Oilers.

In the end, it’s a harmless post, but one that does raise a few eyebrows if you’re an Alberta sports fan. Did the Oilers beating the Canucks in the playoffs really unite Flames fans with the Edmonton faithful?

Maybe for some, but probably not the majority.

Preston HodgkinsonPreston Hodgkinson
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Oilers

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop