Former Calgary mayor says he's cheering for the Oilers in the playoffs

May 16 2024, 10:11 pm
@nenshi/X | Perry Nelson-USA Today Sports

The Edmonton Oilers received a somewhat surprising endorsement Thursday ahead of Game 5 against the Canucks, with former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi throwing his support behind the team.

Nenshi, a well-known face in Alberta politics who served three terms as Calgary mayor, announced he would be running for the NDP leadership back in March.

Nenshi posted to his X account Thursday afternoon, saying, “As a Calgarian, I’m not gonna lie, this hurts a bit. But… here goes nothing. GO OILERS! It’s bound to be an exciting Game 5.”

Nenshi also states in the video, “I guess I am running to be the premier of the whole province, so here it goes, go Oilers.”

Take a look at the video for yourself below.

The post was well received by some, while others were not such big fans of the statement.

What do you think of former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi declaring his support for the Edmonton Oilers in the playoffs against the Vancouver Canucks? Let us know in the comments below.

