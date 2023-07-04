We have been spoiled lately with animals having babies in Calgary and they are all absolutely adorable.

The Wilder Institute Calgary Zoo has put a lot of work in to help endangered species and that work has paid off recently.

Here are four species that saw their populations grow in adorable ways recently in and around Calgary.

The Wilder Institute welcomed 14 pups of Canada’s most endangered mammal, the Vancouver Island marmot, to their Archibald Biodiversity Centre. To celebrate their Canadian heritage, the Wilder Institute is naming this litter of pups after their Alberta home with names such as “Namaka” and “Tyrrell” after Alberta’s Royal Tyrrell Museum. The Wilder Institute says it has been supporting the conservation of these adorable animals since 1998 when their total population dipped to 70.

The Wilder Institute Calgary Zoo welcomed an extremely adorable member to its family with a new baby zebra. A Hartmann’s mountain zebra named Leba gave birth to a healthy female foal, who was sired by Eros, the zoo’s male counterpart of the same species. If you are lucky, you can see the new baby zebra running around the African Savannah yard as it gets used to its new surroundings. The zoo says this is an important contribution to the Hartmann’s mountain zebra Species Survival Plan (SSP). It says it works to maintain the genetic diversity of this vulnerable species under human care.

A 15-year-old western lowland gorilla named Yewande gave birth at the Calgary Zoo. Mom, baby, and the rest of the troop are all doing really well so far. The zoo says gorillas are a social species and develop close-knit family bonds. Yewande, the father Jasiri, and the new baby are together with the rest of the troop in the main habitat. Zoo representatives say they are seeing positive behaviour from the troop. This is the 11th baby of this critically endangered species to be born at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo.

For the first time in 36 years, a critically endangered black-and-white ruffed lemur was born at the Calgary Zoo. New mom Eny (pronounced En-EE) gave birth to the cute new pup and is showing excellent mothering skills! The new lemur is bright-eyed, active, and moving around more and more each day, according to the zoo. The black-and-white ruffed lemur is listed among the 25 most endangered primates in the world due largely to habitat loss and hunting.