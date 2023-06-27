A worker found a Boa constrictor on the loose by a Calgary Canadian Tire (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

A worker at a Canadian Tire found quite a surprise in shrubs by her work, finding a Boa constrictor on the loose at a store in Calgary.

Luckily Canadian Tire employee Jen Bishop is familiar with these types of creatures, so she was aware of what had to be done.

“I have had many reptiles, so I wasn’t afraid; I just knew it needed to get indoors and get warm,” Bishop explained to Daily Hive.

As you can see in the video, Bishop made a makeshift enclosure for the recently found snake and kept it safe and warm.

Bishop believes the snake was an abandoned pet but can’t say for sure. She says the Canadian Tire isn’t close enough to a pet store or any residential buildings for the snake to have made it to where it did without being injured.

“There’s no way it would have made it over here without being squashed on the road. Plus, with our up and down weather lately, the snake wouldn’t have survived overnight,” Bishop said.

The good news is the snake was doing well when Bishop stumbled upon it.