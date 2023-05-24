Seeing stripes: Adorable baby zebra was just born at the Calgary Zoo (PHOTOS)

The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo has welcomed an extremely adorable member to its family with a new baby zebra.

The cute baby was born early Sunday morning. A Hartmann’s mountain zebra named Leba gave birth to a healthy female foal, who was sired by Eros, the zoo’s male counterpart of the same species.

The zoo says that the mother and baby are bonding well and settling in. How cute do they look together?!

If you are lucky, you can see the new baby zebra running around the African Savannah yard as it gets used to its new surroundings.

The zoo says this is an important contribution to the Hartmann’s mountain zebra Species Survival Plan (SSP). It says it works to maintain the genetic diversity of this vulnerable species under human care.

The zoo needed some good news after the tragic loss of a giraffe last week. The unexpected passing came one day after the giraffe, Emara, celebrated her 12th birthday.

The baby zebra isn’t the only new addition to the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo. Earlier this month, a critically endangered lemur was born at the zoo.

And more babies could be on the way, with the zoo keeping a close eye on a pregnant gorilla and monitoring her signs of labour.

If you want to check out these adorable new additions or any of the other great things the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo has to offer, it is open every day from 9 am to 6 pm, with tickets coming in at $34.95 for adults.