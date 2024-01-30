Calgary-based energy company Enbridge to cut 650 jobs next month

Enbridge, a major Calgary-based energy company, has just announced it will be cutting 650 positions effective next month.

In an announcement, the company cited a multitude of factors that contributed to the decision, including higher interest rates and economic uncertainty.

The company says it delivered a “strong financial performance in 2023” but needs to be “more cost-effective to continue to grow.”

In a statement sent to the Daily Hive, Enbridge outlined how it is approaching and implementing the upcoming layoffs.

“Consistent with our values, decisions relating to people will be made carefully and we will look to minimize impacts by first reducing vacancies, contract positions and redeploying people where it is possible,” the statement reads.

Layoffs will begin in February and will be completed by March 1.