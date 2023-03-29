Springtime gala fundraiser to help mothers and babies bloom in Calgary

A Calgary organization with a unique program for mothers and babies in need is hosting its inaugural fundraiser this spring with the hope that it can expand its impact.

Emma House, a non-profit organization providing transitional housing to expectant homeless and at-risk women, is hosting Iris 2023 on Thursday, April 20.

The fundraiser will be held at The Pioneer and features auction items, a coveted door prize, a celebrity guest host and performance, and more. All funds will go to support Emma House and its programs.

“This event is critical for Emma House,” said Michelle Narang, executive director of Emma House, in a release. “Aside from the crucial need for funds just to keep our doors open for another year, it’s our hope to cultivate new and powerful relationships that will translate into long-term support.

“Given that so much of our fundraising efforts are geared towards covering our basic operating costs, we are missing out on opportunities to truly reach the full potential that a program like Emma House can provide. Too often we find ourselves treading water when we want to increase our impact.”

Emma House provides the only program of its kind in Calgary, giving up to two years of holistic support and 24/7 trauma-informed care to help mothers and their little ones bloom in their new lives. Over 200 mothers have found sanctuary at the organization since its inception.

Iris 2023 is headlined by celebrity host Jessi Cruickshank, a comedian, podcaster, and mother of three. The Calgary-born philanthropist is the creator behind New Mom and Who Dis?, hosted The Hills After Show, CBC’s The Goods, and Canada’s Smartest Person, and recently launched the hit podcast Phone A Friend.

Guests will enjoy a meet-and-greet with Cruickshank, as well as experience Iris’s living installation and its top-tier auction. Everyone will have the chance to win a fantastic door prize and also join in making a toast to visiting residents, alumni, and more.

For more information and to purchase Iris 2023 tickets, visit them online.

When: April 20, 2023

Time: 7:30 to 10:30 pm

Where: The Pioneer – 117 8th Avenue Southwest, Calgary

Cost: Various, purchase online