5 concerts we're excited for in Calgary this April

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
|
Mar 28 2023, 9:33 pm
5 concerts we're excited for in Calgary this April
Frank Turner/Facebook
With all the buzz around Stampede concert announcements, it’s easy to forget we have some great concerts coming to Calgary this April.

Here are five concerts set to rock the city this month.

July Talk

July Talk / Twitter

These rockers always put on an amazing show and their performance on April 1 at the Grey Eagle will be no joke.

When: April 1
Where: Grey Eagle Resort and Casino — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive
Time: 7 pm
Tickets: Start at $47.60

Country Music Alberta Awards

Paul McKinnon/Shutterstock

The 12th Annual Country Music Alberta Awards celebrate the best of Alberta country music, featuring 16 award presentations and performances by a number of performers including Gord Bamford, Nice Horse, and Brettyn Rose.

When: April 2
Where: Grey Eagle Resort and Casino — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive
Time: 7 pm
Tickets: Start at $33.40

Reuben and The Dark

Summer Sounds with Reuben and The Dark/Vancouver Civic Theatres

The Calgary folk group comes back home for what is sure to be a fantastic show when they bring their Yes Oui Stil Tour to town on April 8 at the Bella Concert Hall on the campus of Mount Royal University.

When: April 8
Where: Bella Concert Hall — 18 Mount Royal Circle SW
Time: 8 pm
Tickets: Start at $34.50

The Interrupters & Frank Turner

Frank Turner (@elise_zouzou/ Frank Turner/ Facebook)

Frank Turner (@elise_zouzou/ Frank Turner/ Facebook)

Ska favourites The Interrupters are joining British rocker Frank Turner for a great night of music at Mac Hall.

When: April 26
Where: MacEwan Hall
Time: 7:30 pm
Tickets: Start at $45

Corb Lund in concert with the Calgary Orchestra

concerts calgary april

Corb Lund/Noah Fallis

Country superstar Corb Lund takes to the stage with the Orchestra at the beautiful Jack Singer Concert Hall for a concert with everything from country rock and rural ballads to riffin’ roots and Western swing.

When: April 29
Where: Jack Singer Concert Hall
Time: 7:30 pm
Tickets: Start at $127

