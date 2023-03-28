5 concerts we're excited for in Calgary this April

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

With all the buzz around Stampede concert announcements, it’s easy to forget we have some great concerts coming to Calgary this April.

Here are five concerts set to rock the city this month.

These rockers always put on an amazing show and their performance on April 1 at the Grey Eagle will be no joke.

When: April 1

Where: Grey Eagle Resort and Casino — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive

Time: 7 pm

Tickets: Start at $47.60

The 12th Annual Country Music Alberta Awards celebrate the best of Alberta country music, featuring 16 award presentations and performances by a number of performers including Gord Bamford, Nice Horse, and Brettyn Rose.

When: April 2

Where: Grey Eagle Resort and Casino — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive

Time: 7 pm

Tickets: Start at $33.40

The Calgary folk group comes back home for what is sure to be a fantastic show when they bring their Yes Oui Stil Tour to town on April 8 at the Bella Concert Hall on the campus of Mount Royal University.

When: April 8

Where: Bella Concert Hall — 18 Mount Royal Circle SW

Time: 8 pm

Tickets: Start at $34.50

Ska favourites The Interrupters are joining British rocker Frank Turner for a great night of music at Mac Hall.

When: April 26

Where: MacEwan Hall

Time: 7:30 pm

Tickets: Start at $45

Country superstar Corb Lund takes to the stage with the Orchestra at the beautiful Jack Singer Concert Hall for a concert with everything from country rock and rural ballads to riffin’ roots and Western swing.

When: April 29

Where: Jack Singer Concert Hall

Time: 7:30 pm

Tickets: Start at $127