Four new passport office locations have opened up across the country to help Canadians get their travel documents sorted faster.

On Wednesday, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Karina Gould announced that the new sites were coming to Ontario, Quebec, Prince Edward Island, and Alberta.

This comes as a major relief for Canadians who have had to stand in extensive passport service lines for months now, and have had their documents stuck in the processing stage for unprecedented durations of time.

Just announced: Service Canada has 4 additional passport pick-up locations where applicants will be able to pick up their passport after 10 business days. For urgent travel, please visit passport offices offering express service. https://t.co/v7lPMceLYC pic.twitter.com/uFTwBjOzN9 — Passport Canada (@PassportCan) August 17, 2022

“Service Canada is working tirelessly to identify and implement solutions that not only improve the speedy delivery of passports but also improve the service experience for Canadians,” said Gould. “We will continue to make our services more accessible for all Canadians.”

Service Canada had announced the opening of five other passport office locations earlier in July. They opened up in Brampton, Whitby, Pointe-Claire, Calgary Sundance, and Richmond.

The new passport office locations are as follows:

Trois-Rivières, Québec

Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario

Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

Red Deer, Alberta

Not only will you be able to pick up your passport, but you’ll also be able to apply at these new Service Canada centres.

Employment and Social Development Canada also said that, unlike other Service Canada locations, the new ones will offer 10-day service, meaning the process of applying for a passport and picking it up will only cover a span of 10 days. Those wishing to receive their passport sooner will have to visit an office that offers Express or Urgent pick-up service.

In the coming weeks, Canadians can expect further passport services to pop up around the country.