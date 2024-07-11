Every July, for 10 days, the City of Calgary erupts into a massive party. More than a million people visit the grounds of the Calgary Stampede to go on rides, check out concerts, see the rodeo, shop, and keep the drinks flowing, all while dressed head to toe in Western wear.

While many Calgarians love this annual tradition, there are plenty who cannot stand the crowds, the noise, and the general vibe of the Stampede.

For those who fall into the latter category, a city located just a few hours north makes for the perfect escape from those 10 chaotic days of Stampede. Despite our differences, Calgary, we’re always happy to have you visit.

Here are seven reasons why Edmonton is the best place to avoid the Calgary Stampede:

Edmontonians are not concerned with the Stampede

Many Edmontonians have never even been to the Calgary Stampede before, so if you’re keen on avoiding conversations about expensive midway food and wild nights at the Cowboys tent, you’ll love it here.

Edmonton has tons of unique festivals to check out

As Canada’s “Festival City,” Edmonton is a hive of activity in the summertime, with all kinds of amazing fests happening throughout July. From the International Street Performer’s Festival to Taste of Edmonton and the Whyte Avenue Art Walk, you’re always likely to encounter something new and exciting that isn’t rodeo-themed.

The River Valley is so much fun to explore

Edmonton’s river valley is an absolute gem and is often overlooked by out-of-towners mainly driving to and from their destinations. If you plan on making an escape to Edmonton, this is a must-see part of the city with hundreds of kilometres of trails. The shade from the trees and proximity to water cools you off, and it doesn’t even feel like you’re in the city despite being in the middle of it.

West Edmonton Mall has an amusement park, and it’s air-conditioned

Forget standing in lines on hot pavement surrounded by sweaty people waiting for a turn on a ride at the Stampede. Instead, head to West Edmonton Mall, where you can enjoy amusement park rides under the comfort of that sweet, sweet AC.

Our nearby National Park is beautiful and has fewer crowds

Elk Island National Park is another incredible gem right in Edmonton’s backyard. While it may not boast the majestic Rocky Mountains like in Banff, close to Calgary, it’s a serene landscape without the swaths of tourists to contend with. Come say hi to the bison, take a kayak out onto Astotin Lake, and enjoy this beautiful patch of untouched wilderness.

All the tourists are in Calgary

You’ll have a far easier time getting into a hot brunch spot or attractions throughout the city because any potential tourists are probably in Calgary right now.

There’s stuff here that you can’t do in Calgary

Edmonton is full of interesting things to do that don’t exist in Calgary. Take a streetcar across the High Level Bridge, visit the Alberta Legislature, or spend a day at the WEM World Water Park. The city is your oyster, Calgarians!