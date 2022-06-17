Extra digits: A house in Edmonton was accidentally listed for $589M

In what may be a freudian slip of the realtor, a house in southwest Edmonton was accidentally listed for a cool $589 million dollars on Thursday.

The home on 1528 168 Street SW boasts three bedrooms and three bathrooms across its 2,100 square feet, which if broken down in price per square feet, would work out to more than $280,000 per square foot. Woof!

The listing at the price of $589M was up for a few hours, before it was changed to its correct listing price of $589,000.

While we are at it, let’s take a gander at what the home has to offer anyways.

There’s a large family room, a bright kitchen with granite island, corner pantry, a large dining area, a half bath, and a den space can be found on the main level. Pretty solid!

A king-sized main bedroom with walk-in closet and 4-piece ensuite with corner soaking tub and separate shower, two more bedrooms, a large bonus room, laundry room with storage, and a 3-piece washroom are located on the second floor.

It was built in 2017 and is located in the Windermere neighbourhood. For $589K, that’s a much better deal than $589M!