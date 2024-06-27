Canadian college star Zach Edey taken in top 10 of NBA Draft

Zach Edey is heading the to NBA.

The Memphis Grizzlies took the 7’4″ Toronto native at ninth overall in this year’s NBA Draft, jumping ahead of most mock draft selections throughout the year.

Edey had one of the most impressive college careers ever during his four years at Purdue, winning back to back Naismith Player of the Year awards as the top player in college basketball.

“I don’t even think I’m close to my ceiling,” he said at a pre-draft workout with the Toronto Raptors. “Still doing things in practice I’ve never done. Still trying to add things to my game that I’ve never done before. I don’t think I’m a finished player by any means.”

Edey averaged 25.2 points and 12.2 rebounds per game this season, leading Purdue to its first Final Four appearance since 1980.

“In the season, it wasn’t a balance [between the draft and his college career], it was all about winning,” Edey added. “Now in the draft process, I’m going to focus on what teams might need to see from me… at Purdue, I was a post-up player, it’s not a secret. I like to play in the post, I like to get rebounds. But now that I’m preparing for the draft, I’m really working on extending my range, I’m feeling comfortable out there… doing different things.”

Prior to his NCAA career, Edey played at Toronto’s Leaside High School before moving onto Florida’s IMG Academy prep school for the final two years of his high school career.

Edey is expected to be in Toronto in the coming weeks for Canada’s Olympic basketball training camp, as one of 20 players vying for a roster spot.