Former Toronto Raptors player OG Anunoby will not be hitting the free agency market. It was revealed today that the forward is re-signing with the New York Knicks.

The contract is worth $212.5 million over five years, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Knicks have had a busy 24 hours as they also recently traded for forward Mikal Bridges, adding to a roster that should be one of the best in the Eastern Conference next season.

Free agent F OG Anunoby intends to sign a five-year, $212.5 million contract to return to the New York Knicks, sources tell ESPN. Deal will include a player option and a trade kicker. pic.twitter.com/q5VcjOeryW — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 26, 2024

The Raptors selected Anunoby with the 23rd pick in the first round of the 2017 NBA draft. He played seven seasons north of the border and developed into a strong two-way wing.

He was named to the second NBA All-Defensive team last season in recognition of his prowess on that side of the ball. The 26-year-old doesn’t need the ball in his hands to be effective and is an elite support piece for more ball-dominant players.

Anunoby was dealt to the Knicks midway through last season in a package deal that brought RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, along with a draft pick, to the Raptors. Anunoby was part of the 2019 Raptors team that won the NBA Championship.

The Raptors will have a chance to use the pick acquired in that trade at tonight’s NBA draft. They have the 19th and 31st picks as they look to build for the future.

Anunoby averaged 14.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists after being traded to the Knicks. He helped the Knicks advance past the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the postseason before the team fell to the Indiana Pacers in the second round.

Barrett upped his scoring average after arriving in Toronto. He recorded 21.8 points per game during his time with the Raptors last season. The Canadian native is also one of the players named to the early roster for this summer’s Paris Olympics.