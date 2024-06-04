Zach Edey talks NBA Draft, possibility of ending up with Raptors

In 2019, Zach Edey was just like any other Toronto native: watching the Raptors win the NBA title.

“Downtown was going crazy,” Edey said today while taking part in a pre-draft group workout with the Raptors at OVO Athletic Centre. “It was not that long ago… It’s the team I grew up watching, it’s the team all my buddies are watching.”

Of course, Edey isn’t like just about any other Toronto native. Besides standing at 7-foot-4, the 22-year-old is coming off an appearance in the NCAA men’s basketball national title game and is slated to be picked later this month in the 2024 NBA Draft.

The Raptors hold the 19th and 31st overall selections, with indications that Edey is a possibility for Toronto at either pick should he be available.

Despite his large frame, basketball was mostly more of a hobby than a career choice for Edey when Toronto was his full-time home. After transferring from Leaside High School to Florida’s IMG Academy prep school, an eventual commitment to Purdue and one of the best college careers of all time followed.

While he came off the bench in 26 of 28 games in his freshman season, Edey grew quickly into his game and his frame, becoming a full-time starter midway through his sophomore season.

In his final two years at Purdue, Edey won the Naismith Player of the Year award both times, becoming just the third-ever male player to win the award twice, following in the footsteps of Bill Walton and Ralph Sampson.

Edey averaged 25.2 points and 12.2 rebounds per game this season, leading Purdue to its first Final Four appearance since 1980.

“I don’t even think I’m close to my ceiling,” he added. “Still doing things in practice I’ve never done. Still trying to add things to my game that I’ve never done before. I don’t think I’m a finished player by any means.”

But despite his impressive college resume, Edey’s projection in the draft and future in the NBA has been anything but consensus, largely due to his lack of diversity in his shooting game, taking only two three-point attempts his whole college career.

“In the season, it wasn’t a balance [between the draft and his college career], it was all about winning,” Edey added. “Now in the draft process, I’m going to focus on what teams might need to see from me… at Purdue, I was a post-up player, it’s not a secret. I like to play in the post, I like to get rebounds. But now that I’m preparing for the draft, I’m really working on extending my range, I’m feeling comfortable out there… doing different things.”

The NBA draft is set for June 26 and 27 in Brooklyn, New York.