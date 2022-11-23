4.1 magnitude earthquake rattles northern Alberta

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck northern Alberta just after midnight on Wednesday, with no record of it causing damage.

“There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected,” the Earthquakes Canada website stated.

The earthquake was located 19 km east/northeast of Reno, 165 km east/northeast of Grande Prairie, and 352 km northwest of Edmonton and struck at a depth of five kilometres.

One report has been filed of light shaking being felt west of the quake’s epicentre.

Alberta is no stranger to earthquakes. In October 2021 a magnitude 5.0 quake struck northwest of Rocky Mountain House, with reports of it being felt across central Alberta.

The highest earthquake recorded in Alberta measured at magnitude 5.4 on April 14, 2001, 40 km northeast of Dawson Creek, according to the Alberta Energy Regulator.

The highest induced earthquake was measured at magnitude 4.8 on January 12, 2016, 35 km west of Fox Creek.