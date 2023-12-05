Dustin Wolf has an opportunity to run with starting job for the Flames

Dustin Wolf’s latest opportunity with the Calgary Flames hasn’t come as anyone would have wanted, but it is a great one nonetheless.

On Tuesday morning, the Flames announced that Jacob Markstrom is out week-to-week after fracturing his finger in practice yesterday morning. In a corresponding move, Wolf has been recalled from the Calgary Wranglers of the AHL.

The Flames are in action tonight, though it has been confirmed that Dan Vladar will be the man between the pipes. The 26-year-old was outstanding in his latest start versus the Vegas Golden Knights but has otherwise been less than stellar, as proven by his 3.20 goals against average (GAA) along with his .883 save percentage (SV%) on the season.

While Vladar is getting the call tonight, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Wolf get the majority of starts while Markstrom is out. There is a real argument to be had that the 22-year-old is already a better netminder than Vladar, and it is known to everybody that he is viewed as the goalie of the future for the Flames.

Despite playing some much better hockey as of late, the Flames aren’t considered by anyone to be Stanley Cup contenders this season and have been giving young players in their system an opportunity to show what they can do. The same opportunity is likely to be afforded to Wolf, and depending on how he does, he could wind up as the Flames’ starter moving forward.

Through 13 AHL games this season, Wolf owns a 2.50 GAA along with a .920 SV%. As good as those numbers are, they are actually a step down from what he compiled in each of the past two seasons, proving just how dominant he has been.

We rarely see a goalie dominate the AHL as Wolf has in the past two seasons, especially at his age. There is no doubt that he has star-studded potential, and this opportunity may be exactly what he needs to prove that he is more than ready to become a regular NHL netminder.