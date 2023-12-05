Flames may take another run at re-signing Chris Tanev: report

The Calgary Flames may not be prepared to part ways with defenceman Chris Tanev just yet.

With Tanev set to become a UFA at season’s end, it has been expected for some time that he will be flipped to a playoff contender at some point before the trade deadline. There have been several teams that have shown interest in the 33-year-old, and the Flames should have no issues when it comes to getting a solid return. That said, according to Elliotte Friedman in his latest 32 Thoughts podcast, general manager Craig Conroy may still be considering signing the veteran blue liner to an extension.

“I had a couple people who think Calgary takes another run to sign [Tanev],” Friedman said. “I don’t know what the likelihood of that is, or isn’t, but I do have a couple of people who think that Calgary will try to keep him. We’ll see how that all plays out.”

Tanev is currently in the final year of a four-year deal he signed as a free agent with the Flames during the 2020 offseason. Carrying a cap hit of just $4.5 million, he is a player who could be of high value to several teams looking to make a deep playoff run. That said, he remains one of the game’s best shutdown defencemen when healthy, which is undoubtedly why the Flames may be looking at keeping him around.

On top of his rock-solid play, Tanev is also very popular among his Flames teammates. His willingness to sacrifice his body to win games has earned him a ton of respect and is a big part of why he has been an assistant captain over the past two seasons. While there is plenty of reason to think that moving him for future assets is the right move, you can bet every player in the Flames dressing room is hoping an extension can be worked out between the two sides.