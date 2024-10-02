NewsMoney

Know your fly zones: You could be fined THOUSANDS for violating Calgary's drone rules

Beth Rochester
Oct 2 2024, 7:19 pm
Anna Kondratiuk-Swiacka/Shutterstock | @cmcalgary/Instagram

Capturing that perfect aerial shot of Calgary’s cityscape may cost you if you’re not careful.

The City of Calgary has posted signs at local parks to remind drone owners about the rules regarding where they can and can’t fly.

The penalties for violating the rules are pretty hefty, ranging from $250 to $3,000. Yikes.

According to the City of Calgary, drones are permitted within some parks, but specific regulations depend on the drone’s weight.

Drones weighing less than 250 grams are permitted in park areas with cut grass that has been manicured for play or sports activities.

However, drones weighing over 250 grams require a special permit to reduce the risk to aircraft and people nearby. Owners must have a Calgary Parks Green Space Application, which can take up to eight weeks to approve.

The situations and areas where drones are not permitted at all include:

  • Airports and helipads
  • Natural areas with long grass
  • Areas with wildlife, such as ponds, streams, and wetlands
  • Playgrounds and spray parks
  • Cemeteries
  • Over public gatherings or at advertised events
