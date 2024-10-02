Capturing that perfect aerial shot of Calgary’s cityscape may cost you if you’re not careful.

The City of Calgary has posted signs at local parks to remind drone owners about the rules regarding where they can and can’t fly.

The penalties for violating the rules are pretty hefty, ranging from $250 to $3,000. Yikes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cm | Calgary | YYC | Alberta (@cmcalgary)

According to the City of Calgary, drones are permitted within some parks, but specific regulations depend on the drone’s weight.

Drones weighing less than 250 grams are permitted in park areas with cut grass that has been manicured for play or sports activities.

However, drones weighing over 250 grams require a special permit to reduce the risk to aircraft and people nearby. Owners must have a Calgary Parks Green Space Application, which can take up to eight weeks to approve.

The situations and areas where drones are not permitted at all include: