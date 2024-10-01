Albertans are speaking out against what they’re calling “unhinged” and “hateful rhetoric” after a photo of an anti-Trudeau display was posted online over the weekend.
The display, reportedly located on Highway 1, is of a sign with what appears to be an AI-generated image of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with his arms behind his back, surrounded by police officers. A message above the photo reads, “Trudeau sucks,” while the message below says, “Canada’s biggest criminal.”
To the left of the sign is a scarecrow-like figure in a white cloak and black pants, donning a black face and a turban. The photo of the display was uploaded to Reddit on Sunday, where it quickly racked up hundreds of comments, with many Albertans expressing their disgust.
Many were baffled by the display, while others described it as weird, hateful, over-the-top, and racist.
Here’s what Albertans had to say about the whole situation:
