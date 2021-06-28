Alberta reports under 40 new COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

Alberta reported 31 additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday, making it the second day in a row that under 40 new infections have been found.

The province found 33 cases on June 26, 64 infections on June 25, and 81 new cases on June 24.

There are currently 1,261 active COVID-19 cases in Alberta, with the testing positivity rate sitting at 0.9%.

Hospitalizations due to the virus are at 179, including 39 people in intensive care.

Over the last 24 hours, two new deaths caused by COVID-19 were reported, bringing Alberta’s death toll to 2,295.

There have been 231,850 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta over the course of the pandemic, with 228,294 now recovered.

Alberta moves into Stage 3 of its Open for Summer Plan on Thursday, July 1, which means that all remaining COVID-19 public health restrictions will be lifted, including the ban on indoor social gatherings.

Ahead of this, the province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, tweeted a reminder and encouraged Albertans to get vaccinated.

Stage 2 restrictions remain in effect until Stage 3 begins on July 1. We administered more than 40K doses of vaccine yesterday to bring AB to nearly 4.2M doses delivered so far. Let’s all keep each other safe by getting vaccinated as soon as possible. (3/4) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) June 28, 2021

As of June 27, a total of 4,198,463 doses of vaccine have been administered in the province. 71.7% of Albertans have received at least one dose of vaccine, including 38.6% of the eligible population that has been fully immunized with two doses.