4 affordable downtown Airbnbs to stay in during the Calgary Stampede

With Stampede on the horizon, everyone is looking for the best way to enjoy The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.

For some, that means figuring out where to stay for their Stampede visit.

So we took to Airbnb to see some of the best value you can find while looking for a bed to put your cowboy boots under.

Here are some of the cheapest options left around the grounds.

Listed at $355/night, this spot would put you right in the heart of the action on 17th Ave.

If you don’t mind sharing, this spot comes in under $400, which is rare. You get a private room and the host seems alright with you having a few drinks before you head out on your Stampede adventure.

This $407/night condo is steps away from 17th Ave and, according to the listing, is an “IG worthy beauty.”

For $426/night, you can stay in this condo in the trendy downtown area of East Village. According to the listing, this condo has floor-to-ceiling windows, a bright interior, and beautiful views of the Bow River.