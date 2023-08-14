Get your bids in: Auction for Alberta's donair costume ends today

An auction for one of the most unusual items to be sold by a provincial government ends today, in case you plan on making a last-minute bid.

The 56″ donair costume, adorned with donair meat, lettuce, onion, tomato, and sweet sauce, the usual donair toppings found in Alberta, took social media by storm earlier this month and quickly surpassed a whopping $16,000 in bids.

“Comes with silver coloured Body Suit for that authentic tinfoil look!” the auction site reads.

It was listed on July 14 with a starting bid of just $50 and an extended auction run time due to the “rarity” of the item and even sparked a bidding war between Edmonton donair restaurants.

As of 9 am, bids on the costume sit at $16,020, with the current top bidder listed as “CAMPING_WITH_STEVE,” the title of Edmonton YouTuber Steve Wallace’s channel.

According to the website, the costume was a prop for an advertising campaign and is “no longer required by the department.”

It’s undoubtedly one of the more bizarre stories of 2023, and we can’t wait to see who takes home this piece of art.